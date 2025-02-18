Bally’s (BALY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $605.22 million for the quarter.
Bally’s Stock Up 0.3 %
Bally’s stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.
Bally’s Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.