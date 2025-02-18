Bally’s (BALY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $605.22 million for the quarter.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Bally’s stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

