Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 181,398 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,398 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $63,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.