Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 181,398 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,398 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $63,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
