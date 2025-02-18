Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,706 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.46% of Brookfield Renewable worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -159.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

