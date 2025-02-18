Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216,710 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.81% of Aehr Test Systems worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,535.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,619,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 412,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 103,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 398,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.81. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

