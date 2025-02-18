Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,667,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of Lufax worth $35,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.20 target price on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LU opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

