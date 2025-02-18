Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.60% of Coursera worth $75,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coursera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coursera by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

