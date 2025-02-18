Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $10.11 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,393,720 shares of company stock worth $186,305,545. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

