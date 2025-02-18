Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $43.02 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.17% of LiveRamp worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Creative Planning bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,364.00 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.