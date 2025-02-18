Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $73,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

