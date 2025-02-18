B2Gold (BTG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

