Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Critical Comparison

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nvni Group and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 18.30% 53.87% 12.31%

Volatility and Risk

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nvni Group and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autodesk 0 8 15 0 2.65

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $333.77, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nvni Group and Autodesk”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group $33.85 million 0.99 -$51.02 million N/A N/A Autodesk $5.50 billion 11.84 $906.00 million $5.04 60.06

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Summary

Autodesk beats Nvni Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

