Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells C$124,524.32 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$124,524.32.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE ACB traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.71. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.11.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

