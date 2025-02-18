Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,702 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $445.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.33 and its 200 day moving average is $426.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

