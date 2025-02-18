Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,689 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

