Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $193,399,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 262,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $234,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $929.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.