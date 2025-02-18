Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 825,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,812,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.