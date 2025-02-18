Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 156,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $65,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.