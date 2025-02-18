Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

