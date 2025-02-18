ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.