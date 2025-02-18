Analyzing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SAIHEAT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $2.61 billion 6.73 $498.67 million $0.37 43.81 SAIHEAT $6.78 million 1.73 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

SoFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 4 6 5 0 2.07 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and SAIHEAT, as provided by MarketBeat.

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.89%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies 18.64% 3.82% 0.69% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats SAIHEAT on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About SAIHEAT

(Get Free Report)

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.