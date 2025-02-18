Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $3.05

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, January 24th.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,150. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,443 shares of company stock worth $23,309. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 860,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 823,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

