Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Amerigo Resources to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.24%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.