Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned about 1.79% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 51.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.