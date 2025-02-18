Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.