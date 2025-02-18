Americana Partners LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after buying an additional 95,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 685,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

