Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 121,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

