Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 578.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.09%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

