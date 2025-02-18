Americana Partners LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

