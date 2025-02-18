Americana Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

