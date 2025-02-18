Americana Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

