Amer Sports (AS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

AS opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.38.

AS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

