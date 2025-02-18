AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183,992.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4,762.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 337.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,475.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,066.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

