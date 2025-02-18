AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 558,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.