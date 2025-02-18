AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

