Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.29% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

