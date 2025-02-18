Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,219 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.