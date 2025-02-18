Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,288 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

