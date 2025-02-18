Allworth Financial LP Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1,522.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,449,000 after acquiring an additional 965,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

