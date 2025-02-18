Allworth Financial LP Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $336.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

