Allworth Financial LP Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LRGF opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

