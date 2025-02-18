Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

