Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

