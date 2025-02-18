Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.63. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. Airbus has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

