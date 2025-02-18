Air France-KLM (AFLYY) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Air France-KLM to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% Air France-KLM Competitors 1.98% -27.06% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Air France-KLM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air France-KLM Competitors 865 2454 3525 208 2.44

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Air France-KLM’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s peers have a beta of 2.47, indicating that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion $1.01 billion 8.73 Air France-KLM Competitors $15.15 billion $319.52 million 8.32

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air France-KLM peers beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

