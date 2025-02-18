Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $164.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

