Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 13,370 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 321.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 163,828 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:METCB opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

