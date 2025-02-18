Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 3,619 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. HomeStreet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.78% of HomeStreet worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 2,941,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,562,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Sidney Craig Tompkins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,450. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,885.34. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,846 shares of company stock worth $203,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HMST opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 40.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

