Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Flotek Industries accounts for about 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $10.35.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

