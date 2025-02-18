Acuitas Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288,624 shares during the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics makes up approximately 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,031.24. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,938. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.