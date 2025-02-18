Acuitas Investments LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Climb Global Solutions worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

